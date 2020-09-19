Lafayette’s Creekside Cancer files for bankruptcy protection

Creekside Cancer Care LLC, a Lafayette oncology treatment center, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week.

The company’s office space at 120 Old Laramie Trail is being foreclosed, Boulder County Public Trustee documents show.

This isn’t the first time Creekside Cancer, which is led by CEO Matt O’Rourke, has sought Chapter 11 protection. The firm declared bankruptcy in late 2016, according to court documents.

A Boulder Daily Camera report from early 2017 attributed Creekside’s financial woes to “a legal battle with a supplier of medical equipment [that] left the company on the hook for millions of dollars in monthly payments.”

Creekside’s bankruptcy petition lists between one and 49 creditors, total assets of $500,001 to $1 million, and total liabilities of $1,000,001 to $10 million.

Pear Partners LLC, a court-appointed receiver, is currently in possession of Creekside’s offices, bankruptcy filings show.

Creekside Cancer owes nearly $2.5 million to lender Midfirst Bank. That total is more than the loan’s original principal, which was less than $2.4 million.

Creekside appears to be operating under the name Colorado Cyberknife. A website associated with that name lists 120 Old Laramie Trail as its address and a voicemail greeting for Creekside’s phone number includes a reference to Colorado Cyberknife.

Representatives for the firm did not respond to requests for comment.

