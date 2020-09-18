GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont Restaurant Week kicks off to celebrate…

Longmont Restaurant Week kicks off to celebrate ‘our resilient community’

Longmont Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Sept. 27.

The COVID pandemic has impacted the restaurant industry significantly as government orders have restricted the ability of restaurants to seat customers at densities often necessary for profitability. Still, 36 Longmont restaurants agreed to participate in this year’s foodie event.

Restaurant week is always a celebration of food, according to the event’s website, but this one “is a celebration of our resilient community,” the website said.

This year, restaurants will not have specials available at a certain price point but will have special add-ons, bonus items and discounts if customers spend $30 or more.

Customers are encouraged to order takeout or delivery items to help restaurants accommodate participation in the event. In-house seating also is available but at the limitations imposed by the health department orders.

Another change this year will be the event’s focus on learning about the restaurateurs themselves. LongmontRestaurantWeek.com features profiles on the participating restaurant owners. Longmont Restaurant Week is a promotion of the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce.

