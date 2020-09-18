Lost Wage Assistance payments expected to be sent before October

No fewer than 94,000 Colorado claimants for Lost Wage Assistance, a federal weekly $300 unemployment benefit boost, were expected to have their payments processed Friday, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

That number is expected to grow, said Jeff Fitzgerald, unemployment insurance director for the department. That adds to the 28,093 claimants who got assistance payments processed Thursday night, totaling $23.7 million.

Similar to when the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment system was slowed by a flurry of claims for regular unemployment insurance in March, “load challenges” affected the system this time, too. With a soft launch on Friday for applicants and officially launching Monday, web timeouts and other slowdowns resulted in a temporary system shutdown.

Thursday morning, the bumps were ironed out and 220,000 eligible users were notified through email to certify by phone or online, said Cher Haavind, deputy director of the Colorado Department of Labor.

“As we experienced early on in the pandemic when folks were trying to apply for benefits, the system was simply overwhelmed and struggled to meet the demand for certifications,” Haavind said.

Payments may take up to three days to process through banks and debit cards. The department expects 300,000 to 350,000 people will receive “some level of payment” under the new program.

The Lost Wage Assistance program was initiated in August by the Trump administration as a part of COVID-19 assistance. Benefits are funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and last up to six weeks.

Haavind said claimants will be asked to report their Social Security number and ZIP code. It must be the same zip code used when previously applying for unemployment benefits or the system will deny the request.

Lost Wage Assistance benefits are retroactive, dating back to the week of July 26. The department is deploying two lump sum payments up to $900 each. This ensures equity of distribution, Haavind said.

“We want to ensure that we have the greatest equity and distribution of these benefits and that the greatest number of people can benefit from the program,” she said.

The retroactive payment for the first three weeks is being processed first. Next week, the department will commence paying the weeks of Aug. 16 to Sept. 5. Certified recipients are expected to receive both payments before the end of the month.

