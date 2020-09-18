Photos: Senior Appreciation Drive Through in Longmont

LONGMONT, CO – September 18, 2020: Renita Henson, left, and “Buttercup” the clown show affection for each other without getting too close. Longs Peak Hospital and Longmont United Hospital are partnering by hosting an appreciation event for seniors, pandemic style, a senior appreciation drive through on September 18, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
LONGMONT, CO – September 18, 2020: Ashley Kasprzak, right, gives a gift bag to one of the drive by seniors. Longs Peak Hospital and Longmont United Hospital are partnering by hosting an appreciation event for seniors, pandemic style, a senior appreciation drive through on September 18, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
LONGMONT, CO – September 18, 2020: Rosebud the clown was there to entertain the guests. Longs Peak Hospital and Longmont United Hospital are partnering by hosting an appreciation event for seniors, pandemic style, a senior appreciation drive through on September 18, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
LONGMONT, CO – September 18, 2020: “Buttercup” the clown was there to greet the guests. Longs Peak Hospital and Longmont United Hospital are partnering by hosting an appreciation event for seniors, pandemic style, a senior appreciation drive through on September 18, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
LONGMONT, CO – September 18, 2020: Deb Vela, right, drops off a gift bag to a drive by senior. Longs Peak Hospital and Longmont United Hospital are partnering by hosting an appreciation event for seniors, pandemic style, a senior appreciation drive through on September 18, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
LONGMONT, CO – September 18, 2020:Doug Wyffles signs for the clients as they drive by. Longs Peak Hospital and Longmont United Hospital are partnering by hosting an appreciation event for seniors, pandemic style, a senior appreciation drive through on September 18, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
LONGMONT, CO – September 18, 2020: “Buttercup” the clown was there to greet the guests. Longs Peak Hospital and Longmont United Hospital are partnering by hosting an appreciation event for seniors, pandemic style, a senior appreciation drive through on September 18, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)