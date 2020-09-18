State adds almost 37K jobs to workforce in August

Colorado’s nonfarm workforce grew by 36,900 in August, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported.

The state has gained 178,500 jobs during the past four months, according to the department’s survey of business establishments. Colorado is at a 52.1% job recovery rate of nonfarm jobs from the COVID-19 pandemic, more than the national rate of 47.9%.

Jeff Fitzgerald, unemployment insurance division director for the department, said some of the added jobs comes from a rebound in government jobs. With the start of the school year and hires for the 2020 Census, government jobs gained totaled 6,100 for July and grew by an additional 10,400 in August.

The majority of jobs gained in the private sector were in leisure and hospitality, education and health services, and trade, transportation, and utilities.

Metro areas that added the most jobs were Denver at 18,800 and Boulder at 4,200. That’s followed by Colorado Springs (4,000), Fort Collins (2,000), Grand Junction (1,300), Greeley (600) and Pueblo (500).

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC