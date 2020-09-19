GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Young bear that’s been roaming Longmont…

Young bear that’s been roaming Longmont captured Thursday night, released on forest land

A young bear was captured in Longmont on Thursday night by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers — and officials think it was the same bear seen roaming the city over the past few weeks.

Spokesman Jason Clay said a resident reported the bear, and it was captured about 9 p.m. on Longview Court.

Clay said the juvenile bear was about 50 pounds. It was taken to National Forest land and released Friday afternoon, he said.

A bear was reported Sept. 7 near Fifth Avenue and Collyer Street, and a bear was reported Sept. 8 near Pella Crossing that reportedly entered a chicken coop and ate some chickens, Clay previously said.

A bear was also reported in several locations Aug. 31 in Longmont, including in a resident’s Historic Westside backyard.

Brooklyn Dance

