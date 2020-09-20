Big Elk Meadows community celebrates completion of 2013 flood reconstruction projects

Tucked in the mountains and up a winding dirt road, the Big Elk Meadows community in Lyons has spent seven years making repairs after the 2013 flood damaged homes and destroyed the area lakes, dams and roads.

On Saturday the community celebrated finishing roughly $10.5 million in restoration projects to their community with four ribbon-cuttings. The ceremony commemorated the installation of the Rainbow Lake Crossing Bridge, completion of Sunset Lake Dam and Meadow Lake Dam, and the rebuilding of the Big Elk Meadow Association office, which is part of the community’s homeowners association.

More than 50 people joined in the ribbon-cutting, including Boulder County Commissioners Deb Gardner and Elise Jones, alongside Tom Donnelly, Larimer County District 3 Commissioner.

“In this job, you sometimes have to see some of the most terrible things that can happen in life,” Donnelly said. “I’ve been very fortunate to see … positive things for every one negative. Certainly this counts as one of those. I’m so happy for the community.”

Big Elk Meadows is primarily in Larimer County, but Sunset Lake Dam is located in Boulder County. Jones said the county committed $400,000 in unspent money from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief funding to help repair Sunset Lake Dam. The total dam repair cost was projected to be $851,000. Gardner said the reconstruction project showed how cross-county and state partners can work together.

“It’s devastating to have your home put in danger,” Gardner said. “We are really happy to have been able to have partnered and be able to get this last dam finished — it’s Boulder County, Larimer County and the state organizations that all came together.”

Big Elk Meadows is spread out across roughly 650 acres. The community consists of 165 homes — 60 of which house full-time residents. Five lakes and five dams are built on a downward gradient that provides a source of water to those living in Big Elk Meadows. The lakes and dams are part of the west fork of the Little Thompson River and also provide water to those downstream, including Pinewood Springs and Blue Mountain, all the way to Broomfield. The lakes and dams were among the things destroyed in the flood.

Finishing the reconstruction project couldn’t have happened without the work and dedication of the Big Elk community, said Cathy Faughnan, who serves as Reconstruction Committee chair for the Big Elk Meadows Association.

Faughnan moved to Big Elk Meadows in 2017. At that time, three of the lakes had been repaired. To see the last of the reconstruction projects completed was “amazing,” she said.

The project was funded through multiple sources. Roughly $8 million came from Community Development Block Grant and Federal Emergency Management Agency funding. Big Elk residents will contribute roughly $2.5 million — $1.2 million of which is a low-interest loan from the Colorado Water Conservation Board that residents will pay back through homeowners association fees.

Glenn Christensen, a Big Elk Meadows resident of 16 years, remembers watching as the 2013 flood nearly washed away his community, destroying two homes, washing out the roads and stranding people.

“We watched the dams disappear and four islands appear in the meadows,” Christensen said. “The Little Thompson, which is not even a trickle now, was a raging river. It took full-grown ponderosa pines and flushed them out of here.”

Christensen, a retired IBM worker who moved to Big Elk Meadows from Florida, served as project manager for the Reconstruction Committee. He, alongside fellow resident Nelson Renouf, spent months after the flood helping to secure cabins and start repairs.

Renouf, captain of the Big Elk Meadows Volunteer Fire Department and Big Elk resident of 24 years, remembers the flood, too.

“There were boulders rolling down the river,” Renouf said. “You couldn’t even hear someone talking to you, it was so loud.”

Reflecting on the ribbon-cuttings Saturday, Christensen said he felt the community was whole again.

“Big Elk Meadows is back,” Christensen said.