Frederick Recreation Area adds outdoor fitness court

Frederick unveiled a new outdoor sports fitness court at the Frederick Rereation Area on Friday.

Town officials said in a news release that the “sleek and modern” court is the town’s “newest quality of life addition” at the Frederick Recreation Area, 8201 Colorado Blvd.

The project, an outdoor gymnasium facility, was part of a 2020 initiative launched by the National Fitness Campaign, a nationwide consulting organization, town officials said.

The National Fitness Campaign awarded Frederick a $30,000 grant to help support the program, and the town and local project sponsors Crestone Peak Resources and Varra Companies contributed funds to make the project possible.

Angela Wilson, Frederick’s communications and engagement manager, said in a Friday email that local contributions to the project’s overall $133,000 cost included $60,000 from Crestone Peak Resources, $33,000 from the town and $10,000 from Varra Companies.

In its news release, Frederick described the new curt as “an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. Created with adults of all ages in mind, the Fitness Court is adaptable for all fitness levels.”

“We are excited to partner with the Town of Frederick to bring the National Fitness Campaign Fitness Court to life. Protecting public health and the environment are important goals for us, so we’re glad to be a part of this new community amenity that promotes physical and mental wellness,” Jason Oates, director of external affairs at Crestone Peak Resources, said in a statement.