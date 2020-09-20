GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Vigil in Boulder

Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Vigil in Boulder

  • BOULDER, CO – September 19, 2020: Jenny and Jodi Martin arrive at the vigil Saturday night. A vigil to honor the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was held at the Central Park bandshell in Boulder on September 19, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO – September 19, 2020: Dozens of people attended the vigil on short notice. A vigil to honor the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was held at the Central Park bandshell in Boulder on September 19, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BEST 2 BOULDER, CO – September 19, 2020: Bob and Anita Hueftle have their hearts on their shirts at the vigil. A vigil to honor the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was held at the Central Park bandshell in Boulder on September 19, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO – September 19, 2020: Ann Noonan, left, Jodi Martin, Jenny Martin, and Mardi Moore, talk about the latest developments. A vigil to honor the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was held at the Central Park bandshell in Boulder on September 19, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO – September 19, 2020: Jenny and Jodi Martin greet Mardi Moore before the vigil starts. A vigil to honor the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was held at the Central Park bandshell in Boulder on September 19, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO – September 19, 2020: Ella Hunt, 13, anf her mother Deanna, came down from Longmont to attend the vigil. A vigil to honor the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was held at the Central Park bandshell in Boulder on September 19, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
