SVVSD brings back 8 P-TEACH grads as teacher apprentices

Just a few months after graduating from Longmont’s Skyline High, Evelyn Garcia is back in a St. Vrain Valley classroom — this time as a teacher apprentice at Timberline PK-8.

She’s getting a jump on classroom experience by working as an aide to a third grade teacher while also taking classes to earn a teaching degree at Front Range Community College and the University of Colorado Denver.

“I had a lot of teachers helping me,” Garcia said. “I see teachers as heroes and angels. That’s what I want to become for kids.”

Four of the college classes she’s taking this semester, along with her salary working at Timberline PK-8, are paid for through the St. Vrain’s new P-TEACH NxtGEN @ St. Vrain program. The four paid-for classes are specified by the program.

The program is an expansion of a St. Vrain concurrent enrollment program called Pathways to Teaching, or P-TEACH. The program, which started in spring 2018, includes field experiences in classrooms and college-level early childhood classes, allowing students to earn college credit while still in high school.

Garcia is one of eight recent P-TEACH graduates working this school year as apprentice teachers — classified as paraeducators — at either Longmont’s Mountain View Elementary or Timberline PK-8.

The programs are a way for St. Vrain to encourage its students to go into education, addressing teacher shortages. It’s also a strategy to increase the number of teachers of color. Many of the St. Vrain graduates are first-generation college students.

The district developed the P-TEACH program with the help of two grants — a $125,000 grant through Early Milestones Colorado and a second $125,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

St. Vrain was one of 17 school districts, boards of cooperative educational services and educator training programs awarded a total of nearly $2 million through the state’s “Plan Into Action” grants for projects to recruit and retain educators.

In spring, St. Vrain received a $190,000 Early Milestones Early Childhood Workforce Innovation grant to expand the P-TEACH program to include NxtGEN’s bachelor’s degree pathway.

Both recent P-TEACH graduates and adult paraeducators seeking to advance their careers qualify. Their Front Range and CU Denver classes earn credits toward bachelor degrees in early childhood education, elementary education or elementary special education.

The P-TEACH apprentices will continue to work as paraprofessionals in St. Vrain Valley for three years while in college, followed by a year of student teaching.

Nicole Rudman is coordinating St. Vrain’s NxtGEN program and providing weekly coaching to the apprentices.

“It’s a hands-on experience,” she said. “Like all good teaching, you want it to be authentic and relevant. It’s a really important and powerful program.”

Timberline Principal Kerin McClure said interviewing the eight recent graduates to come back and work in the district “reminded me why we do what we do in schools.”

“It’s awesome,” she said.

At Timberline, Garcia is working with third grade bilingual teacher Kelly Brady.

“Ms. Brady has just made me love teaching even more,” she said.

She said she thought she wanted to be a vet, but changed her mind late in high school and was struggling to come up with a new career path.

“I couldn’t really find the place that made me happy,” she said. “My mom always told me to find a job that made me happy.”

As a volunteer at her church preschool, she said, she realized “every time I saw kids smile, it made me happy” and decided to try P-TEACH. She said her Skyline teachers supported her, both in completing all the P-TEACH class requirements and in encouraging her to enroll in college despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic meant St. Vrain Valley classes also started remotely. While Garcia isn’t getting the typical in-person classroom experience now, Brady noted she’s still practicing the real-time decision-making required when teaching students. She’s also making connections with students, sharing her experiences as a recent graduate.

“I really want Evelyn to feel the ebb and flow of the school day and the life of a teacher, to see all the additional layers of being a teacher beyond just working with kids,” Brady said. “You have to become an expert in many, many different things.”

Garcia’s own struggles in elementary school have helped shape her ideas for teaching. She said she switched schools several times because of bullying and “didn’t feel a lot of connection with her teachers” after moving from a bilingual program in fourth grade.

As a bilingual Spanish speaker, she said she can connect to students with similar backgrounds.

“When they see their teacher speaks Spanish, they feel welcome,” she said, adding she loves working with third graders. “They’re so silly. You can be weird with them, and they just love it.”

Another Timberline pair is Piper Hepburn, a preschool teacher whose class includes students with special needs, and Aleah Dizerega, a recent Skyline High graduate.

Dizerega, who also did her field experience in the P-TEACH program while at Skyline in a kindergarten class at Timberline, said she’s thrilled to get so much classroom experience as a college freshman. Generally, education students don’t start student teaching until their senior year of college.

“I’m not going to go through three years of college and realize I don’t want to do this,” she said. “I have this great experience with amazing mentors now. It will definitely help me become a more well-rounded teacher. I’ve been really lucky to have Piper explain everything to me.”

Along with having extra help in the classroom, Hepburn said, being a mentor makes her a better teacher.

“I can’t go into autopilot,” she said. “I have to be in the mindset of thinking about what I’m doing and why so I can explain it. I love being a mentor.”

Dizerega said she also likes that all the college classes are ones she needs for her degree — and are teaching skills she can apply while working at Timberline. A digital teaching class she’s taking at CU Denver has been especially relevant.

“They give us tips and tricks of what can work well in the classroom,” she said.

At Mountain View Elementary, first grade teacher Darah Velie Brush is working with recent Longmont High grad Marisol Sanchez, who is balancing her job at Mountain View, college classes and her weekend restaurant job.

With remote learning, Brush said, Sanchez is learning the planning side of teaching, becoming familiar with district standards and curriculum. She’s also learning what it takes to build relationships and communicate with families.

“I want Marisol to see all the puzzle pieces and to always ask questions: ‘What are they missing?’ ‘What can we do better?’ ‘How can we teach it differently?’” she said.

Sanchez said she enrolled in P-TEACH because it was “all about what I wanted to do; become a teacher.”

“Since I was little, I would always play that I was a teacher and ‘teach’ my toys,” she said. “When my family and I moved to the U.S. seeking a better future at age 10, I had wonderful teachers that helped me past the barrier of the language. I want to be just like them. Not only do I want to teach, but I want to become a person that helps students under any circumstances.”

She described the P-TEACH program as “amazing.”

“Our instructor was such a wonderful, caring person who would always motivate us to keep going,” she said. “The different classes that this program provided were just amazing and helped me stick to my dream of becoming a teacher. The most helpful part of the program was gaining experience in classrooms and learning how an actual classroom is structured.”

Now as an apprentice teacher, she said, she has put together some activities for the students, assisted in one of the planning meetings, observed Brush working with students and asked lots of questions.

“Working in a classroom with my mentor teacher is just wonderful, and I’m learning so much,” she said, adding even seeing students virtually “just warms my heart.”