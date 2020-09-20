Boulder County reports 224 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday tallied 224 coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

The 224 cases bring the county’s total to 3,573. Of those, 204 have been hospitalized and 1,007 have recovered. There are 196 disease investigations in progress and the death toll remains at 79.

Boulder County health officials have attributed much of the recent surge in cases to the University of Colorado Boulder. CU Boulder didn’t update its coronavirus dashboard Sunday. But the university recorded 100 positive cases Wednesday, 130 positive cases Thursday, 130 cases Friday and 94 cases Saturday.

Last week, public health officials “strongly recommended” CU Boulder’s students quarantine for 14 days, three sororities and one fraternity recorded virus outbreaks, both a walk-up and drive-up coronavirus testing site were created and CU Boulder students living in Darley North residence hall were told to move out to make way for additional campus quarantine space.

It’s not clear how many of the new cases reported Sunday by Boulder County are CU students.

Test results taken at the university are included in Boulder County’s numbers if that person is a county resident, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis stated previously. But there’s a delay between when cases appear on CU Boulder’s online dashboard and when they show up in county data. The county also doesn’t separate out CU Boulder cases.

Statewide, there have been 64,857 positive or probable cases reported. There have been 2,014 deaths among cases and of those, there have been 1,913 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 7,363 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 828,108 people tested.

Due to the increase in local cases in the last two weeks, a partnership among Boulder County, CU Boulder, the state and city will allow for free testing at drive-thru and walk-up sites. Testing at both sites is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day.

Drive-thru testing can be found at Gerald Stazio Softball Fields, 2445 Stazio Drive in Boulder. Take Arapahoe Road (Valmont Road will be closed) to 63rd Street; turn north onto 63rd Street and follow to Stazio Drive; turn left on Stazio Drive and follow signs for testing.

Walk-up testing is available in the Pleasant Street parking lot,1205 Pleasant St.

Boulder County cases by age0-9: 6310-19: 93420-29: 1,18930-39: 32440-49: 31350-59: 30160-69: 18370-79: 14380+: 111