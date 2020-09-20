Longmont may name Union Reservoir swim beach for former Mayor Fred Wilson

Longmont’s City Council on Tuesday is to consider naming the Union Reservoir swim beach “Fred’s Beach” to honor former Mayor and Councilman Fred Wilson, who died in January.

City staffers said in a memo for this week’s meeting that friends of the former mayor approached the city to request a sign be installed at the city-owned reservoir honoring Wilson. Staff took the proposal to Longmont’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which voted unanimously Sept. 14 to recommend the council name the swim beach “Fred’s Beach.”

Longmont’s city staff, which is also recommending the council name the beach for Wilson, wrote that according to Wilson’s family, “one of Fred’s proudest accomplishments was making Union Reservoir available to the public as a no-wake lake.

“For many years, Fred was the most enthusiastic promoter of Union Reservoir to residents of Longmont,” staff said. “He sailed, canoed, rowed and paddleboarded while using the beach to teach any and all how to enjoy the reservoir safely. Numerous speakers at his memorial service mentioned how they had improved their water skills learning from Fred’s patient teaching.”

Staff said Wilson’s widow, MaryAnn, and his children “would like to see a sign designating it as ‘Fred’s Beach.’”

If the council approves the idea, staff said it will work with Wilson’s friends and family to install an appropriate sign at the swim beach. The staff would design a sign that meets city standards, branding and location, while honoring the intent of Wilson’s family and friends.

Wilson, who died Jan. 10 at the age of 74, served the city for 13 years — as mayor for four years, from 1989 to 1993, and two terms as councilman, from 1993 to 1997 and from 2002 to 2007.

Staff said Wilson’s friends and family offered to cover all associated costs of the sign and its installation, but that “staff believes that a sign honoring a former mayor and that meets city standards should be paid for by the city. Parks and Natural Resources has the funds to cover this cost.”

The resolution up for the council’s consideration at its 7 p.m. regular meeting on Tuesday states that the council is naming the swim beach “In recognition and honor of former Mayor Fred Wilson’s civic commitment to the City of Longmont, and for his contributions to the betterment of Union Reservoir.”