A 59-year-old man was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital after he was rescued from Boulder Creek on Sunday, according to Boulder police.

The man was found lying underwater, face up, in the creek near Broadway and Canyon around 2:30 p.m., according to Boulder police Sgt. Robin Holdstock.

He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water by a police officer, received CPR on the scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment, Holdstock said.