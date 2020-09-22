Longmont City Council to conduct public hearing on proposed 2021 budget

Longmont residents can weigh in Tuesday night on the funding of programs, services and projects that staff has proposed and City Council is considering to include in the 2021 city budget.

Staff unveiled its proposed $371.78 million city government spending package on Sept. 1 and has been making presentations about aspects of that budget in the weeks since.

Tuesday’s regular Council meeting agenda includes the first of two public hearings being conducted before Council members issue their own final directives to staff next month about revisions they’d like made to the 2021 budget before voting on its adoption in meetings set for later in October and November.

Council’s second public hearing on the budget and the Council members’ directives to staff about changes they would like made to the spending package are both scheduled for Oct. 13.

The staff-recommended $371.78 million 2021 budget that City Manager Harold Dominguez presented to City Council during a Sept. 1 study session would be a 5.05% increase from the $353.91 million budget the council originally adopted last October for 2020, a $17.87 million increase that Dominguez said would largely be driven by the costs of a number of capital improvement projects planned for next year.

Without those capital improvement projects — $84.71 million in additions, repairs and upgrades to the city’s infrastructure planned for next year, an increase of more than $32 million from the nearly $52.44 million in capital improvements originally budgeted for this year — the proposed overall 2021 Longmont budget would be lower than this year’s total spending package, according to city staff.

The proposed budget does not include any increase in Longmont’s 13.42 municipal property tax mill levy or in its 3.53% sales and use tax rate.

It does include additional revenues Longmont expects to receive from an average 5.9% increase in electric rates and an average 9% increase in water rates next year. That will be the second year of a five-year rate-increase schedule Council adopted in 2019 that took effect last Jan. 1.

City Council’s Tuesday night budget reviews, in addition to the public hearing, are to include a staff presentation on the city’s financial policies and one-time expenditures staff is proposing in next year’s budget’s General Fund and Public Safety Fund accounts.

If you watch

What: Longmont City Council regular meeting, including public hearing on proposed 2021 city budget.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council and city staff members will be participating from remote locations. Residents can watch the meeting by clicking “play” on the video link within the interactive agenda window.

Agenda: tinyurl.com/y2vwld23

Further information: Documents detailing the Longmont city staff’s recommendations for a $371.78 million 2021 city budget, an $84.7 million set of capital improvement projects within that budget, and a proposed 2021-2025 five-year capital improvement program — along with the staff’s recommendations for employees’ pay and benefits next year — are available through links on a city budget web page at tinyurl.com/y2v6stjt.