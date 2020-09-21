Numerous regional companies make companies-to-watch list

Multiple companies from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado made this year’s Colorado Companies to Watch list. The list was released Friday.

The list is composed of fast-growing second stage companies. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade began the program in 2009.

The 2020 Hall of Fame Winner was listed as PharmaJet Inc., a medical supply company located in Golden. Only previous winners of Colorado Companies to Watch, who continue to demonstrate growth and positive impact within the state, are eligible to receive the Hall of Fame designation.

“Each year, we continue to see amazing companies emerge and succeed, even during challenging times like we are facing today. It is exciting to sit on the board of an organization that provides support to those second stage companies not afraid to take risks and in turn have the endurance to thrive in Colorado,” said Toby Armitage, executive vice president of Colorado Companies to Watch.

This year, more than 1,100 companies were nominated by their communities, 100 were named finalists and 50 recognized on the winners list this year.

From the Boulder Valley:

Bolder Industries, trade name for Waste to Energy Partners LLC, Boulder

Bonusly, trade name for Smartly Inc., Boulder

Boulder Engineering Studio LLC, Boulder

CaliberMRI Inc., Boulder

EcoVessel LLC, Boulder

Enzoic, trade name for PasswordPing Ltd., Boulder

Kodo Kids, trade name for Chalk Spinner LLC, Broomfield

MBio Diagnostics Inc., Boulder

McDevitt Taco Supply, trade name for McDevitt Productions LLC, Boulder

MDScripts Inc., Boulder

MFB Fertility Inc., Erie

Outside Analytics Inc., Boulder

Stateless Inc., Boulder

VAIREX air systems, trade name for Victori LLC, Boulder

Verblio Inc., Boulder

Wana Brands, trade name for Mountain High Products LLC, Boulder

Westland Distributing Partners LLC, Boulder

