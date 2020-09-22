Officials rescue rock climber in Eldorado Canyon State Park

Boulder officials responded to a call on Sunday about an injured rock climber.

The 28-year-old climber was in the Bastille Crack rock climbing area in Eldorado Canyon State Park. He had fallen and broken his leg.

According to a news release, rescuers, “loaded the climber into a litter and safely moved him to an area where he was able to meet with a friend.” The friend then drove the climber to an area hospital.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Rocky Mountain Fire Department, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this rescue.