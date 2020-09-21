Sunny skies with a high of 84 today in Boulder

Boulder should see another week of highs in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 56, with some areas of smoke.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 83 and an overnight low of 57, with a 30% chance of showers.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 53.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 56.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 51.