At the market: Pick a peck of peppers 

Boulder County Farmers Markets

In season now

Apples, pears, beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, eggplant, garlic, arugula, kale, lettuce, microgreens, mushrooms, onions, shallots, Carmen peppers, poblano peppers, mixed peppers, potatoes, purple daikon radishes, pumpkins, butternut squash, acorn squash, tomatoes, turnips, cilantro, Wagyu beef, lamb, pork, cheese, milk, yogurt, eggs and honey.

Lots of this, please

Bright, flavorful peppers, from sweet Carmens to mild shishitos and spicy habaneros.

The farmer says

The old nursery rhyme rings true here. With so many colors, shapes, flavors and sizes — and a whole range of sweet to spicy — peppers and chiles can be overwhelming to select only a few at the farmers market. We say hunker down and try them all, but ask your farmers for the spice level first. Just a note — a peck is a measure of volume, and it equals only a quarter of a bushel. Entirely an appropriate amount of peppers for the season.

Melissa Miller with Miller Farms boasts they have every color of the rainbow and flavor range — hot, sweet or mild. Their varieties include but are not limited to bell, poblano, Anaheim and jalapeno.

Miller Farms will also be roasting chiles at the Boulder and Longmont Farmers Markets this weekend, so add a bag of freshly roasted chiles to your pepper haul.

How to prepare

Different peppers bode well for different preparations. Bells do well raw, roasted in the oven and sauteed. Carmens and poblanos are fantastic when stuffed and baked. Shishitos taste lovely blistered on the grill, and Anaheims too, if you don’t have a chile roaster to turn them through.

Goes with

Beef, pork, melon, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, chard, mushrooms and goat cheese.

How to store it

Store fresh peppers in a plastic bag in your vegetable drawer. Buy in bulk during the peak season, and preserve your favorite varieties by freezing, quick-pickling or making a hot sauce or jam.

Good to know

This list represents a general overview of the week’s harvest, not every item that is being produced locally. Some farms do not grow or have ready some items on the list.

Pepper, Corn and Potato Soup

Ingredients:5 thick slices bacon, cut into small pieces

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

4 ears corn, shucked and removed from cob

3 medium potatoes, cut into bite-size pieces

3 poblano, 4 Anaheim or 3 green peppers, or any combination the three, deseeded and diced

6 cups water

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground coriander

1/8 teaspoon chili powder

Salt to taste

1/2 cup cream

Directions: Place the bacon and oil in a large pot and cook over medium heat, stirring until bacon starts to crisp.

Add onion, corn, potatoes and peppers. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes while stirring occasionally.

Add water and bring to a simmer. Add cumin, coriander, chili powder and salt. Simmer 20 minutes.

Place 1/4 of the soup in a blender with the cream and blend until smooth.

Add pureed soup back to the pot with the rest of the soup, and simmer for 5 to 10 more minutes. Taste for seasoning.

— Chef Matt Collier, Seeds Library Cafe, seedsboulder.com

Markets info

Boulder Farmers Market

13th Street and Canyon Boulevard

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21

4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Preorder curbside pickup also on Wednesdays: bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/

Lafayette Farmers Market (curbside pickup only)

400 block of East Simpson Street

3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sep. 24

Preorder curbside pickup only: bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/

Longmont Farmers Market

Boulder County Fairgrounds

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21

Preorder curbside pickup also available Sunday: bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/

Union Station Farmers Market

Denver’s Union Station

9 a.m. to 2p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 24

Preorder curbside pickup also available Sunday: bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/