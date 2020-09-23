Boulder switches to appointment-only parking services for two weeks

People needing to connect with Boulder’s parking and access services must set up an appointment for any in-person transactions over the next two weeks.

The city is limiting in-person appointments amid a local surge in coronavirus cases, according to a statement from Cris Jones, deputy director of Community Vitality.

“The safety of community members and our staff is our primary concern and while local increased cases are isolated, we want to ensure that we operate with safety as a primary consideration,” Jones said.

The service change starts Wednesday and lasts through Oct. 7, when it will be reevaluated, according to the city.

The city’s online portal is still available for permit requests, renewals passes and other services.

Office hours also will change to 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to adjust to the increase in online requests.

To schedule an appointment for in-person service, email parkingservices@bouldercolorado.gov or call 303-413-7300.