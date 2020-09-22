CU Boulder records 94 new coronavirus cases, 71% isolation space in use

University of Colorado Boulder reported 94 new cases of coronavirus through its online dashboard this morning, bringing the campus total to 859 cases with 262, or 71% of, isolation spaces in use.

The campus reported its highest daily case count on Friday, with 130 new cases, and reported 94 new cases on Saturday. The results reflect positive tests at CU Boulder Medical Services and do not include students, faculty and staff who test positive at off-campus locations.

Medical Services performed 236 diagnostic coronavirus tests on Monday, compared to 344 tests on Friday and 571 tests on Thursday.

The campus performed 1,392 monitoring tests Monday, compared to 1,048 Friday and 1,151 Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.