Flatrions Food Film Festival moves to 2021, announces October fundraiser

The virtual event is set to include eight days of cinema, special takeout options, talks and more

Attendees of the Flatirons Food Film Festival take in a film in October 2019 at Boulder Public Library. The eighth annual festival will take place, virtually, from Jan. 28 – Feb. 5, 2021. On Oct. 10, a festival fundraiser will feature a screening of the documentary “Gather,” a chef demo and a panel discussion. (Bryan Edward/ Courtesy photo)
By | kmccort@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The eighth-annual Flatirons Food Film Festival, originally scheduled to take place virtually on Oct. 8-11, will now be held Jan. 28-Feb. 5, 2021.

Lettuce wraps photographed by Denver-based food photographer Jennifer Olson. As part of Flatirons Food Film Festival’s virtual fundraiser that took place in August, Olson led participants in a Zoom class on how to take the best photos of your meal. Oct. 10, a fundraiser featuring a screening of “Gather” and corresponding meals from Denver eatery Tocabe will be presented by FFFF. (Jennifer Olson/ Courtesy photo)

The eight-day event of film, speakers, to-go tasting menus and more will focus on the exploration of indigenous and underrepresented food cultures.

Starting in late January, viewers will be able to stream 10 feature films and three short films. Topics include Mayan coffee growers, underprivileged aspiring Bolivian chefs, Native Americans reclaiming their culinary heritage, cacao growers in the Peruvian Amazon and Black American culinary traditions.

Throughout the pandemic, the nonprofit has kept culinary enthusiasts engaged with its “Dinner and a Movie” series that paired different cinematic offerings with takeout from Front Range eateries such as Japango, Blackbelly and Café Aion.

In August, the festival’s fundraiser “Eat, Drink, Learn” allowed participants to Zoom with industry professionals and learn how to do everything from cook the perfect steak to take magazine-quality food photos.

Oct 10, FFFF will hold a two-part festival film preview fundraiser — “Back to the Source: Reclaiming Native American Food Traditions” — in partnership with First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) and Slow Food Boulder County.

From 5:30-6:30p.m., there will be a chef’s demo with Ben Jacobs of Tocabe, a Native American eatery with two locations in Denver. At 7 p.m., the festival will show “Gather,” a documentary about a growing movement among Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual and cultural identities through food sovereignty.

Following the film, folks can tune into a live panel discussion with director Sanjay Rawal, Sammy Gensaw of the Yurok Tribe and Twila Cassadore of the San Carlos Apache, who are featured in the film and A-dae Briones of First Nations.

Tocabe takeout dinners will be available for viewers to purchase and enjoy while watching the movie. Viewers can pick up their meals from the Tocabe restaurant in north Denver (3536 W. 44th Ave.) and at Savory Spice Shop’s Boulder location (2041 Broadway).

Fundraiser tickets are $24 for the film, panel discussion and chef’s demo. Those who can’t join the live presentation can access the chef’s demo, film and recorded discussion until midnight on Oct. 11.

First Nations and the FFFF will benefit from the proceeds of the fundraiser.

Kalene McCort | Features Reporter

Kalene McCort covers arts and entertainment throughout the Front Range.
