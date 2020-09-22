GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 82 with a chance of showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s today with a chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 57, with a 30% chance of showers.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 53.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 56.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 55.

Five-day forecast: Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here
National Weather Service: See what the National Weather service is predicting here
24-Hour satellite: Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here
Real-time conditions: See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Camera Staff

