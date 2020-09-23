Wreaths Across America seeks donations for 2nd wreath laying at Longmont’s Mountain View Cemetery

In an effort to honor, remember and teach about the sacrifice of veterans, Wreaths Across America will host its second wreath laying ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont on Dec. 19.

The ceremony will take place starting at 10 a.m. Mountain View Cemetery will be one of 2,200 participating locations across the country taking part in the tribute to veterans, according to a news release from Longmont’s Wreaths Across America.

The nonprofit is continuing to collect donations to meet its goal for Mountain View Cemetery to raise funds to place 1,500 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local veterans laid to rest there.

The release said that Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely.

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath for Mountain View Cemetery, are invited to visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/comvcl to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.