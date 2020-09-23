Broomfield sends notice to community about sexually violent predator

Broomfield police issued a community notification Monday that a sexually violent predator is set to be released from the Jefferson County Detention Center.

Ian Earl Fritzke, a 39-year-old Broomfield resident, is expected to be released Sunday.

Colorado has registered 19,819 sex offenders, including 98 in Broomfield. When Fritzke moves to Broomfield, he will be the only person classified as a sexually violent predator.

Fritzke was most recently convicted of attempted sex assault on a child and tampering with physical evidence, according to the police department. His other convictions include incest with a minor and attempted sex assault on a child. Police identified a sex offending pattern of using electronic devices.

He is expected to move to the 2500 block of W. 133rd Circle.

Fritzke was reclassified from a sex offender to a sexually violent predator, according to the city’s notice. To be classified as such he must have been at least 18 at the time of the offense (or has been tried as an adult); the crime must have been committed on or after July 1, 1997 and convicted on or after July 1, 1999; he must have committed one or more of the following crimes: sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child/position of trust or attempts, conspiracies or solicitations to commit those crimes.

A victim’s relationship with the offender must have been that of a stranger or a person with whom the offender “established or promoted a relationship primarily for the purpose of sexual victimization.”

Another criteria for the classification is that someone must score high enough on the standardized risk assessment instrument, which includes assessment of presence of mental abnormality, a prior sexual conviction and risk factors related to future sexual re-offense.

Any resident who uses the information to “harass, threaten, or intimidate” the offender will be subject to criminal prosecution.

“In requiring sex offender registry information to be available to the public it is not the legislature’s intent that the information be used to inflict retribution or additional punishment on any person convicted of unlawful sexual behavior.”

Questions can be directed to bpd@broomfield.org or by calling 303-438-6425.

City officials and police leadership are taking this issue extremely seriously, City and County Manager Jennifer Hoffman and Broomfield Police Chief Gary Creager said in a letter to residents. Every effort is being made to notify neighbors, local schools, school districts, day care centers and recreational facilities in the area.

“I understand this news is alarming, and realize you will have a lot of questions and concerns in the coming days and weeks,” they said. “Please know that the safety of this community is our number one priority, and both the police department, city and county, and City Council will work diligently to answer your questions and provide you information as quickly as we can and to the extent we are legally able to do so.”