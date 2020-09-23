GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

From a six-lane traffic jam to a surprise…

Lifestyles
Outdoors

From a six-lane traffic jam to a surprise forest bath, this moose had a worse day than you

This moose, a 2-year-old cow, had quite a traumatic day in Colorado Springs. (Via Colorado Parks and Wildlife Twitter)
By | dworthington@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

We can only assume it was a traumatic day for one unsuspecting moose.

The moose in question, a 2-year-old city girl, started her Friday like any other day: Waking up, brushing the sleep out of her eyes and running into traffic on the way to work. And by this, we mean crossing six lanes of rush hour traffic in Colorado Springs. What can we say? She had places to be and people to see.

Our leading lady made her way over to Palmer Park, a popular one for people and pets (she must have heard that Elevation Outdoors Magazine named it the “Best Urban Park in its Best of Rockies” in 2017). She meandered about the heavy brush, taking in the beautiful scenery and enjoying some nice fall air.

She was completely unaware that Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were following closely behind, armed with a tranquilizer gun and the smartphones they used to exhaustively document her adventure via photos, videos and tweets.

After unknowingly — yet still successfully — evading capture for two hours, our moose’s luck finally ran out. Last thing she remembered, something pricked her body and her eyelids grew heavy. She’d been tranquilized, or “tranqued,” as the kids like to call it.

While she dozed, officers quickly moisturized her eyes. Even they recognize the benefits of a good skincare regimen.

“When bears and moose and other animals are tranquilized, they can’t blink and self-moisturize their eyes,” CPW wrote on Twitter. “To prevent them from drying out while sedated, we rub a moisturizer in their eyes.”

The officers — 10 of them! — picked up our passed-out moose and carried her away to a trailer, where they gave her an identification tag. Then, a terrestrial biologist gave our moose medication to reverse the effects of the tranquilizer.

Our heroine awoke in an unfamiliar place with an unfamiliar earring. She could see her moving prison was making its way toward the mountains west of the Springs. Suddenly, it stopped. She looked around and realized she was in a marsh with a pond nearby.

At last, the bars of her cage were opened and our moose ran straight toward the pond. After all of the day’s activities, she could really go for a bath. (Editor’s note: Our leading lady got to enjoy a lovely bath at the end of her saga, this poor bull moose was forced to take a shower instead.)

She looked around at her new surroundings. There may not have been any bustling cars around her, but there were plenty of willows to munch on. Hey, who knows? This might just make a nice new home.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.

Danika Worthington | Reporter — The Denver Post

Danika Worthington, a Phoenix native and Arizona State University journalism school graduate, covers breaking and general news ranging from crime and courts to science and LGBTQ issues.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Outdoors

  1. Renovated Luxury Apartments

    Ute Creek Apartments is located in a beautiful residential neighborhood of northeast Longmont with convenient access to I-25 and other...
  2. Complete Excavating And Plumbing Services

    Jones Excavating & Plumbing provides complete excavating and plumbing services. From broken water mains to an annoying dripping faucet, Jones...
  3. Is Your CBD Organic?

    Is your CBD organic? It is if you shop at Canna World Market, your source for certified products that use...
  4. Xeriscaping Saves Water—And Money!

    Xeriscaping saves water—and money! In this arid climate, xeriscaping your outdoor areas can be a wise decision. This type of...
  5. Discovery Ridge Boulder Duplex Community

    The Discovery Ridge Boulder Duplex Community sits on a ridge overlooking the town of Superior, just eight miles south of...