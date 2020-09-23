Louisville pet food company launches pet-focused magazine ‘Drool’

Bixbi, a local pet food manufacturer, has launched “Drool”, a new magazine focused on dogs.

In a news release, Bixbi, a trade name registered to Boulder Organics LLC, said the first edition of Drool features “full-length articles that spotlight the most interesting things our four-legged friends are doing across the country, including a pair of Italian Maremma sheepdogs managing livestock at Hanzell Winery in California, service dogs helping with prisoner counseling through non-profit organization, Pawsitive Change, and pups working alongside their owners at Denver-based record of the month club, Vinyl Me, Please.”

The magazine is available in print and in digital format at droolzine.com.

“With over a decade in the pet industry, I’ve had the privilege of discovering so many cool dogs and awesome people whose stories haven’t been told,” Bixbi CEO James Crouch said in a prepared statement. “Drool was born out of the desire to provide free access to these types of interesting narratives that have been previously undocumented in the world of pets. Our editorial isn’t about tips and tricks for dogs — we’re going direct to the core of dogs’ lives and telling the most intriguing stories about pups and dog lovers.”

