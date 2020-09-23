GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s today with some smoke, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 and an overnight low of 53 with areas of smoke.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 57.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 55.

