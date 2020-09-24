Organization to discuss institutional racism in STEM research

The Colorado Local Science Engagement Network will host a Zoom panel discussion about institutional racism in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, featuring local and national experts and policymakers from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The panel aims to “confront how anti-racist actions emanating from STEM research, teaching and engagement in the U.S.; and how Colorado can foster dialogue and make progress at the science-policy interface and strengthen science, policy, and society networks as resources to discuss pressing challenges that require evidence and science-based information, shared through trusted and equitable processes.”

The event will be in two sections. First will be the discussion of the national level followed by the state level. The event will begin at noon with by Max Boykoff, director, and Kadidia Thiero.

At 12:15 p.m., speakers Vernon Morris, Sudip Parikh and Wendy Smythe will lead the national discussion and conclude with a question-and-answer session from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., speakers Paty Romero-Lankao, Karen Bailey, Holly Olivarez and Valerie Otero will discuss the state level challenges. A question-and-answer session will follow. To learn more, visit sciencepolicy.colorado.edu/co-lsen.