Public hearing on Longmont’s proposed 2021 city budget draws no callers

Longmont City Council received no callers during a late Tuesday night public hearing on the $371.78 million budget city staff has proposed for 2021.

Staff did get an email, almost an hour before the 10:24 p.m. public hearing began, from Lochmore Drive resident Judson Hite, who objected to city plans to relocate the Ute Creek Golf Course maintenance facility — now on a site on Colo. 66 just west of Twilight Drive — to a new location along the back end of the Ute Creek clubhouse parking lot.

That new maintenance facility “would be accessed, and located, in the middle of a vibrant residential neighborhood,” Hite wrote City Manager Harold Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer Jim Golden and Budget Manager Teresa Molloy in that 9:38 p.m. email, whichGolden then forwarded to Council members at 9:56 p.m.

Hite said that while the city engineering staff has said it would cost $214,000 more to upgrade the Colo. 66 Ute Creek Golf Course maintenance facility than to relocate the repair shop and storage yard to the area adjacent to the clubhouse, “I respectfully request Council to direct staff to try to find this relatively modest sum in the budget … so that full and appropriate review and consideration of the best location, for the whole city, of the maintenance facility can be made.”

He wrote that he was mailing his comment because “I may have misjudged the length and duration of council meetings, and unfortunately will not be able to call in on this item and present my comments for the record by phone.”

Hite said he would, however, appreciate having his emailed comments made part of the public record on the 2021 Budget hearing.

Mayor Brian Bagley ruled against having staff read Hite’s email aloud during the hearing — or to read any others that staff or Council members might receive about the budget or public hearings on ordinances or other items up for public hearings on previously posted Council agendas.

Bagley indicated that Council and staff members, people watching the live stream of the meetings as they’re being broadcast, and people viewing the recordings of those meetings afterward, should be able to listen to the person making public hearing comments.

None of the other six Council members objected to the mayor’s decision against having staff read Hite’s letter out loud.

No once called in about the proposed budget when Bagley opened the public hearing.

The next public hearing on Longmont’s proposed budget is to be at some point during the City Council’s 7 p.m. Oct. 13 regular meeting. That’s also the night Council is scheduled to give staff directions about items they’d like to see added to, increased, reduced or eliminated from the 2021 spending package staff has recommended.

Tuesday night’s lack of people taking advantage of the public-hearing opportunity to comment on a proposed Longmont city budget was not unusual.

Last year, only one person testified during any of the public hearings on the city’s then-proposed 2020 budget before Council adopted that $353.9 million spending package last October.

In 2018, no one commented on staff’s proposals for the $363.24 million budget Council eventually adopted for 2019 during public hearings on that budget, although half a dozen people did march to the microphone at an earlier, separate part of a September 2018 meeting to complain about the past and potential expenses of operating Vance Brand Municipal Airport.