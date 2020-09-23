GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

State data shows outbreak at CU Boulder, divides cases between staff, ‘attendees’

Data updated Wednesday from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows an outbreak has been determined at the University of Colorado Boulder.

According to the data, 12 staff members have tested positive for the virus and 1,198 individuals characterized as “attendees” have tested positive. Additionally, 104 attendees are deemed probable, meaning the virus was not lab confirmed. The outbreak was determined Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the first day of CU Boulder beginning fully remote learning for at least 14 days. The university’s dashboard, updated Wednesday morning, shows 53 tests returned positive Tuesday, bringing the total to 912 on-campus tests returning positive since Aug. 24.

Last week a drive-up coronavirus testing center and a walk-up testing center opened in the county, available to anyone. As part of the testing process, individuals are asked if they are affiliated with the university, Boulder County Public Health previously stated.

Prior to the state outbreak data, it was unclear how many positive tests at CU Boulder were connected to students versus staff or faculty.

The Daily Camera is working to clarify what “attendee” means, and if staff encompasses faculty members.

This is a developing story. 

Brooklyn Dance

