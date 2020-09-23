GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Business

S&W Seed posts losses, but company expects strong 2021

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) posted a loss in the final quarter of its fiscal year Wednesday but the company thinks it’s headed for stronger sales next year.

The Longmont-based company posted revenues of $25.8 million in the period ending June 30, a year-over-year drop of almost 45% but just beating Wall Street consensus estimates compiled by finance site Seeking Alpha. It lost 14 cents per share in the period, missing consensus estimates by 7 cents.

Its overall revenue in its fiscal year running from June to June was $79.58 million, but it lost 59 cents per share.

In a statement, CEO Mark Wong said S&W is expecting revenues to climb next year to between $88 million and $94 million after a full integration with its Australian acquisition target this year.

That acquisition “reflects the strategic transformation we have made in our operations to become a multi-crop agricultural company with enhanced focus in the United States and Australia,” he said.

S&W was originally based in Sacramento, Calif., but moved to Longmont last November to be closer to its customer base in the Midwest.

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

