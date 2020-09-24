GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Trident bookstore begins new chapter with…

News
Boulder Area news

Trident bookstore begins new chapter with employee-ownership

By | For the Daily Camera
After more than 40 years of serving its community and six months into a global pandemic, the Trident Booksellers and Cafe is making a leap and becoming employee-owned.

Trident Booksellers and Cafe sits in the middle of the Pearl Street Mall and is one of the oldest bookstores in Boulder. The pandemic forced the staff to readjust just like many other small businesses to take care of its bottom line.

A woman walks past the Trident Booksellers and Cafe in Boulder.

Peter Jones, one of the new owners and Trident’s general manager, said, “COVID made us look to our future, and we felt that this was one way to broaden our horizons and secure our futures by allowing the staff to become involved in our business in a more meaningful way. We sat on the idea over spring and summer, and it slowly grew into something we wanted to do.”

“In the run-up to this new ownership model, we first had to ensure that our business could weather the first months of the COVID crisis,” said Scott Raderstorf, an owner for four years.

When the quarantine began, Trident lost a lot of foot traffic. The staff had to figure out new ways to keep the business running and decided to start selling Trident stay-at-home mystery backs, a near random assortment of coffee, tea and books. Trident, put out a call to all book pickers in the area to help fulfill more than a thousand orders and restock the bookstore shelves.

The bookstore even made the store patron-friendly by cleaning every inch of the building and reorganizing furniture throughout the store.

Making these adjustments along with the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans allowed Trident to survive and return to a “new normal.” However, the staff was also able to change the hierarchy of their workplace as well. Most of the new employee owners had been working with Trident for more than five years.

Jones, who grew up in Boulder and who said he has always been involved in worker rights, said, “Most small businesses almost always have a tension between the owners and employees. We wanted to eliminate that tension and make everyone an equal contributor to the success of the bookstore. Now everyone pulls their own weight, and the Trident can move forward without many of the traditional roadblocks one finds when employees work for owners.”

As the cost of living and operating a business in Boulder increases, it is becoming more difficult for Boulder workers to live in Boulder, Jones said.

Now the bookstore employees own the business at 940 Pearl St. The deal was struck on Sept 15 among Scott and Joellen Raderstorf, Ashkan and Amanda Angha, Jones, Crystal Garcia, Cyanne Stonesmith, Sofia Miranda, Wysteria Bristol, Jake Dirnberger, Sara Preinitz and Dillon Cramer, the new owners.

“I love my work and the community at the Trident,” said Garcia on the night of the ownership signing. “If I thought about doing anything else, it would be to open another coffee shop just like the Trident somewhere else. Now I am an owner.”

Stonesmith, another new partner, said she attributes Trident’s success to the fact that “we value people and the community over profits, and we will continue to do so.”

Carlos Monkus

