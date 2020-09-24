Avalon Drive-Thru Art Event brings art fair experience to Boulder parking lot

The new social distancing guidelines have put a halt on sprawling open-air art festivals that draw substantial crowds. While hordes of treasure seekers can no longer stroll unmasked from art booth to art booth, Saturday, within closed-off streets, folks will have the option to check out the work of more than 60 Colorado artists from behind the wheel.

The Avalon Drive-Thru Art Event, presented by artist Rick Dallago and Boulder-based nonprofits Open Studios and Boulder Art Association, is capturing the same high-spirited energy and community vibe synonymous with large-scale art events — and doing it all with the safety of attendees in mind.

From noon-4 p.m., drivers will be able to peruse Avalon Ballroom’s gigantic parking lot at 6185 Arapahoe Road, that will be filled with everything from metal work to handcrafted jewelry.

“My career as a film producer prepared me to take the germ of an idea and make it a reality,” said organizer Dallago. “During the months of May and June, I became restless of my virtual existence — ‘Zoominging’ birthday parties, meetings and other celebrations. Looking at art online isn’t satisfying, so I starting to imagine a safe situation to allow artists’ work to be seen from the safety of a vehicle. There were drive-in concerts and movies, so I thought, ‘Why not, a drive-thru art exhibit?’ If Sonic burger can do it, so can we.”

Visiting a standard drive-thru, folks often leave with milkshakes, salty fries and higher cholesterol. Here, they can exit with one-of-a-kind pieces from some of the Front Range’s most talented and eclectic creators.

“I’m hoping that attendees enjoy the festival atmosphere we are creating,” said Dallago, who curates a revolving art exhibit at Café Aion in Boulder and Morning Glory Cafe in Lafayette. “We don’t want this to be a typical Boulder art fair. There will be something for everyone. Hundreds of artists applied for a spot — from Fort Collins to Denver to Colorado Springs.”

While folks can attend at no charge, they do have to register their car for a select time. A strict limit of 50 cars, per 20-minute intervals, will be observed to stay within state-recommended COVID-19 guidelines. All car occupants must wear a mask.

In addition to numerous visual artists, performers from Broomfield Symphony, breakdancers from Block 1750, DJ Chris and Tip Top Music Entertainment and belly dance troupe Tribal Misfits will be performing throughout the day.

“We want an element of surprise, of the unexpected, of fun,” Dallago said. “Everyone is hurting financially and needs a distraction — something to do with the family that isn’t in a crowd.”

The featured nonprofit of the drive-thru event will be Out Boulder County.

“I’m looking forward to being around all the creative people,” said Boulder-based mixed-media and performance artist Khiri Lee, who will showcase fresh choreography with belly dance troupe Tribal Misfits at 2:30 p.m. next to her art booth. “I enjoy the energy of a fair or festival and always walk away inspired by the other artists, the individuals who visit my booth and the performers. I’m excited to see how this event will feel with the novel adjustments to keep everyone safe.”

Lee’s work, “Birds of Paradise,” is a series inspired by 39 birds found in New Guinea and Australia, although you wouldn’t necessarily know the project’s Audubon roots at first glance. Round metal plates have been monoprinted with acrylic paints creating a mandala effect. While some feature feather-like patterns, others take on the essence of planets or phases of the moon.

“I created the ‘Birds of Paradise’ series last year in conjunction with my zine project, 52 Feathers,” Lee said. “Every week of 2019 I wrote a zine, which is a small self-published booklet on a niche topic, about a different bird, focusing on their myth and magic. For Endangered Species Month, I created the ‘Birds of Paradise’ paintings, which were then incorporated into the ‘Birds of Paradise’ issue of 52 Feathers, and a portion of the sales went to the bird conservation efforts.”

She has also crafted a line of “Wellness Spheres,” during the pandemic, that are named for a different concept relating to health such as immunity, resistance and clarity.

With so many festivities put on hold, Lee — like many artists — is having to seek out new platforms to showcase her work and connect with potential buyers.

“Many of my live events were cancelled this year,” Lee said. “I have always had a strong online presence and I pivoted my focus more deeply into that. I sell art and zines on Etsy and have a growing Patreon community, which I am so grateful for. The biggest way I have been connecting with people is through livestreaming. I started livestreaming from my studio on Twitch three or four days a week.”

While he has worked tirelessly to spearheaded this art initiative, Dallago will also have an artist booth of his own work up for sale on Saturday.

“My paintings are photo-realistic with a social, satirical slant,” Dallago said. “I consider myself a modern-day Norman Rockwell. Because of my film background, my canvases always convey a strong narrative. They tell a story. Since moving here, I’ve sold almost a dozen paintings — I’m grateful that some people have my sense of irony and humor.”

From poking fun at selfie culture to capturing notable public figures in reimagined ways, Dallago’s Warholian paintings oddly evoke nostalgia, reflection and the occasional chuckle.

Prior to moving to Boulder in 2019, Dallago was a producer in Los Angeles and worked on the 2002 iconic surfer film “Blue Crush,” starring Kate Bosworth, the 2001 teen romance drama “Crazy/Beautiful,” starring Kirsten Dunst and numerous other feature films.

Saturday’s event is hopefully just the beginning of more art offerings of its kind. Dallago and crew plan to bring this event back in the spring of 2021, as a monthly art fair, held on every second Saturday.

Saturday’s event will have sponsorship support from Flatirons Subaru, Eldorado Springs and J&L Distillery.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me to network with other artists and organizations to help provide the artists in town a venue to show their art, connect with each other and art-lovers and have an event where we can celebrate and welcome the community,” said Nina Brandin, Boulder-based jeweler and the event’s promotions coordinator.

The extensive outdoor lot of Avalon Ballroom — already equipped with a solar panel canopy — is an ideal locale for an event of this kind.

“In this time of isolation, many of us are yearning for connection to each other and the community as a whole,” Brandin said. “I know I am. This will be a day where we can come together and celebrate our talents and love of the arts in a family-friendly, COVID-safe environment.”

The last car entry time will be 3:40 p.m.

While an exact date hasn’t been set, Dallago is also planning a potential pop-up holiday art show in the coming months.

“We need opportunities to show and need to support our creative community,” Dallago said. “I want to put money directly into the pockets of my fellow artists.”