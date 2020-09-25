Boulder County settles with woman who claimed jail officers used excessive force

Boulder County officials have settled a lawsuit with the woman who claimed jail officers used “unreasonable force” and caused her “extreme pain” when she was an inmate in 2017.

Lauren Gotthelf, 35, was detained Nov. 25, 2017, after refusing to sign a police summons, according to a lawsuit filed on her behalf. While she was in custody, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office jail officers claimed, Gotthelf made a suicidal statement and put her on “suicide protocol.” The suit alleged Gotthelf was shocked with a stun gun while she was restrained and that officers covered her head with a spit hood and applied multiple pressure point pain compliance techniques.

The settlement was reached Monday and the county owes Gotthelf $400,000, according to a news release.

“The No. 1 goal in the litigation was to hold Boulder accountable and to make sure that no other person suffered the same indignity (Gotthelf) had,” Gotthelf’s lawyer, Mari Newman, of Killmer, Lane and Newman LLP, told the Daily Camera. “She and I are both very glad these goals were achieved.”

As a result of the lawsuit, according to the news release, Boulder County “has re-evaluated its policies” and made changes that:

Prohibits the use of a stun gun by a deputy while an individual is restrained in a restraint chair.

Requires consultation with jail mental health staff before using a restraint chair to restrain a detainee when possible.

Requires the presence of jail medical or mental health staff to evaluate the needs for suicide protocols before implementing suicide protocols when possible.

Makes available in-person mental health services for detainees at all times, though Telehealth may be used through the pandemic.

Provides additional mandatory training of deputies on these changes in policy, including de-escalation and treatment of inmates with mental health concerns.

“We looked at the circumstances from three years ago and felt that we could have done better,” Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a statement issued to the Camera. “We made policy changes and updated our training over the course of the last year, improving our procedures to reflect our mission to provide the best public safety services to our community.”

According to the lawsuit, Gotthelf was walking her service dog, Sage, on Pearl Street Mall on Nov. 25, 2017, when she was approached by Boulder police officer Ryan McAuley who saw her light a cigarette. McAuley wrote Gotthelf a ticket for smoking, littering (after throwing her cigarette to the ground), and not having her dog on a leash, according to the suit. She refused to sign the ticket when prompted by the officer and was arrested and taken to jail.