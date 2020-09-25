Broncos Briefs: Bortles practices, but Rypien likely backup quarterback against Tampa Bay

Quarterback Blake Bortles passed through the COVID-19 protocols, signed his contract and practiced for the first time with the Broncos on Thursday.

But the short turnaround to Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay isn’t expected to allow Bortles to be Jeff Driskel’s backup.

“Right now it would be more likely Brett (Rypien),” coach Vic Fangio said before practice. “Bortles just got into the building and we play on Sunday so that would be a tall task to expect him to be ready to play.”

Bortles visited the Broncos’ facility on Tuesday for his first test and then had to quarantine and passed two more tests before being allowed in the meeting rooms and on the field.

Rypien is currently on the practice squad, but could be called up for Sunday and then returned without being subject to waivers.

If Bortles picks up the offense well enough, he could be the No. 2 next Thursday against the New York Jets.

Fangio said Driskel is Drew Lock’s replacement, “right now. That’s the way we’re proceeding and anticipating it going right now.”

Chubb sits out

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was given Thursday off from practice (non-injury).

Lock (right shoulder), running back Phillip Lindsay (toe) and cornerback Davontae Harris (hamstring) missed a second consecutive day of practice.

Limited again were receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs), safety Trey Marshall (wrist/hip) and defensive end Shelby Harris (neck).

Defensive end Jurrell Casey (elbow) was upgraded to full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

Summing up the state of the Broncos during their 0-2 start, Fangio said: “We just have to find 48 guys that we can suit up right now and guys that are healthy and ready to go. We’re not going to put anybody out there that isn’t cleared obviously and then ready to play mentally, also.”

Barron/D. Jones could return

Fangio said inside linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) and defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (knee) could play later this year after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

“Both of them are three-plus-week injuries so we put them on IR for that reason, plus we needed the spots to bring some guys up,” Fangio said. “Barron’s hamstring just hasn’t gotten better. In fact, in the rehab, (the pain) moved to a different spot so we just need to do our best to get him back and ready to go.”

Barron hasn’t played yet and Jones was injured against Pittsburgh when cornerback Michael Ojemudia crashed into his knee.

Life without Sutton

The Broncos didn’t have top receiver Courtland Sutton in Week 1 because of a shoulder injury and he tore his ACL in the first half of Week 2.

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said chatter about who is the new No. 1 is pointless.

“That whole No. 1 thing, it’s something that gets talked about outside the building,” he said. “I think it’s way too early to start talking about 1s, 2s and 3s. Get open, we’ll throw you the ball.”