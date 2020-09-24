City of Lafayette Recreation Department holds School’s Out Day Camps

The City of Lafayette Recreation Department will be holding School’s Out Day Camps at the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center to help students fill days off from school.

According to general programs supervisor Becca Mack, the camps offer a wide variety of activities from arts and crafts, to STEM-based activities to active play in the gym or outside. Opportunities for help with homework and snacks are also provided.

Participants will be able to find the day, days or weeks they would like to attend and register online. State mandated paperwork will be sent out at the time of registration.

All camps are sold à-la-carte, meaning participants can sign up for single days or for the whole break.

Camps will be open during Thanksgiving, winter and spring break, as well as miscellaneous days on Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 11. Camp will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a $55 fee for residents and $65 fee for non-residents per day.

Bob L. Burger After School Enrichment Program (B.A.S.E.) participants have priority in registrations. Camps are open to all school-aged children.

COVID-19 precautions will be taken including mask requirements for children ages 11 and up, hand washing and increased cleaning, limited sharing of supplies and monitoring of children’s health throughout the day.

Registration is open throughout the year for all School’s Day Out Camps. To register for camp, fill out the registration form provided under the City of Lafayette Recreation Department and email it to becca.mack@cityoflafayette.com, turn in the form with payment to the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center or mail it in to 111 West Baseline Road, Lafayette, Colorado, 80026.