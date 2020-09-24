GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder reports 21 new coronavirus cases

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The University of Colorado Boulder reported 21 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, the lowest single-day total since the start of the month and the second straight day of declining numbers.

The 21 tests were out of 888 screenings and 217 diagnostic tests, also the fewest since early September.

Wednesday was the first day of remote learning for CU Boulder after the school made the decision to go to online classes for at least two weeks to help curb the spread of the virus.

CU Boulder has reported 933 positive tests through university testing. Only those who get a test at the school are included in those numbers, and only on-campus students are required to take tests.

The state Wednesday declared the school an outbreak site and said there had been 1,210 positive tests since the start of the semester. It is the largest outbreak the state has seen.

Boulder County also has issued an order prohibiting gatherings of Boulder residents ages 18 to 22 and also issued stay-at-home orders to 36 addresses to try and stop the spread of the virus. There have been more than 4,000 positive cases in Boulder County so far, with 79 deaths.

