GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Delays, detours expected on Colo. 36 in Rocky…

News
Boulder Area news

Delays, detours expected on Colo. 36 in Rocky Mountain National Park

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Road construction on U.S. 36 in Rocky Mountain National Park will expand into daytime hours as the nights get colder.

The construction is on a three-mile section of U.S. 36, west of Bear Lake Road Junction to east of Deer Ridge Junction, according to a news release. The section of road will remain closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

There will be a partial road closure as paving continues. When the road reopens at 7 a.m. each morning, two-way traffic will be allowed until noon through the section, the news release said.

Starting noon Monday through Thursday, one lane of westbound traffic will be open. Eastbound traffic will not be allowed through the section from noon to 9 p.m., according to the news release, and on Fridays the closure will be from noon to 5 p.m.

Visitors coming east of Trail Ridge Road from Hidden Valley will be diverted through the Fall River Entrance, and visitors traveling from the Fall River Entrance will be unable to travel through the construction to exit through the Beaver Meadows Entrance, according to the news release. Visitors entering at the Beaver Meadows Entrance can travel west through the construction.

No detours or delays will take occur from 5 p.m. Fridays to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. A Celebration Of Beer

    It’s like you walked into a celebration of beer! That’s the impression you get at Twin Peaks Liquor when you...
  2. Marble Masonry By Landmark Monuments

    Landmark Monuments creates enduring and inspiring memorial markers, tombstones and stone signage for northern Colorado families and businesses. Their stone...
  3. Trusted Assisted Care Living

    AltaVita Assisted Living provides trusted assisted care living for seniors who require some daily assistance. The caregivers help residents in...
  4. The Latest Solar Technology

    Southard’s Solar Energy offers homeowners the latest solar technology for their homes. Solar has come a long way, and systems...
  5. Affordable Funeral Services

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary provides affordable funeral services that honor your departed loved one and commemorate their life. The directors...