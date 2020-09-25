Delays, detours expected on Colo. 36 in Rocky Mountain National Park

Road construction on U.S. 36 in Rocky Mountain National Park will expand into daytime hours as the nights get colder.

The construction is on a three-mile section of U.S. 36, west of Bear Lake Road Junction to east of Deer Ridge Junction, according to a news release. The section of road will remain closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

There will be a partial road closure as paving continues. When the road reopens at 7 a.m. each morning, two-way traffic will be allowed until noon through the section, the news release said.

Starting noon Monday through Thursday, one lane of westbound traffic will be open. Eastbound traffic will not be allowed through the section from noon to 9 p.m., according to the news release, and on Fridays the closure will be from noon to 5 p.m.

Visitors coming east of Trail Ridge Road from Hidden Valley will be diverted through the Fall River Entrance, and visitors traveling from the Fall River Entrance will be unable to travel through the construction to exit through the Beaver Meadows Entrance, according to the news release. Visitors entering at the Beaver Meadows Entrance can travel west through the construction.

No detours or delays will take occur from 5 p.m. Fridays to 9 p.m. Sundays.