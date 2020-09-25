GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Shiloh House Students Get Skateboards

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 24, 2020: Professional skateboarder, Miles Murphy, finishes a demo run for the clients at Shiloh House in Longmont. CanÕd Aid and employees from MedtronicÕs Boulder campus partnered to host a skateboard build for local students and foster care children, while continuing safety measures and social distancing during COVID-19. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 24, 2020: Shiloh House clients line up to learn about their skateboards. CanÕd Aid and employees from MedtronicÕs Boulder campus partnered to host a skateboard build for local students and foster care children, while continuing safety measures and social distancing during COVID-19. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 24, 2020: Dominic, a resident at Shiloh House in Longmont, gets his skateboard tightened up by professional skateboarder, Brian Ball. CanÕd Aid and employees from MedtronicÕs Boulder campus partnered to host a skateboard build for local students and foster care children, while continuing safety measures and social distancing during COVID-19. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 24, 2020: Dominic, a Shiloh House client, likes the safety equipment. CanÕd Aid and employees from MedtronicÕs Boulder campus partnered to host a skateboard build for local students and foster care children, while continuing safety measures and social distancing during COVID-19. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 24, 2020: Brian Ball hands out stickers to the Shiloh House students. CanÕd Aid and employees from MedtronicÕs Boulder campus partnered to host a skateboard build for local students and foster care children, while continuing safety measures and social distancing during COVID-19. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 24, 2020: David Biddle shows some of the most popular moves with a skateboard. CanÕd Aid and employees from MedtronicÕs Boulder campus partnered to host a skateboard build for local students and foster care children, while continuing safety measures and social distancing during COVID-19. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 24, 2020: Professional Skateboarder, David Biddle, demonstrates the basic riding technique to Shiloh House Residents. CanÕd Aid and employees from MedtronicÕs Boulder campus partnered to host a skateboard build for local students and foster care children, while continuing safety measures and social distancing during COVID-19. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 24, 2020: Professional skateboarder, Lauren Burketta, right, helps Marquez, of Shiloh House, with his safety equipment. CanÕd Aid and employees from MedtronicÕs Boulder campus partnered to host a skateboard build for local students and foster care children, while continuing safety measures and social distancing during COVID-19. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 24, 2020: Professional skateboarder, Brian Ball, helps Marquez, of Shiloh House, with his riding technique. CanÕd Aid and employees from MedtronicÕs Boulder campus partnered to host a skateboard build for local students and foster care children, while continuing safety measures and social distancing during COVID-19. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
