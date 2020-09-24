GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Sunny skies with a high of 89 today in Boulder

Boulder should see sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 57.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 57.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 51.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 49.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

