Sunny skies with a high of 89 today in Boulder

Boulder should see sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 57.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 57.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 51.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 49.