A guide to photographing fall colors in Boulder County’s mountains and beyond

Every fall as temperatures cool, the color of foliage heats up in the Boulder County mountains. Thousands of Front Range leaf peepers will make the annual trek into the hills in search of photo gold.

This year, things may look a little different. You may encounter greater numbers of people who are getting outdoors after being quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. To stay safe, be sure follow all county guidelines for social distancing and wear a mask around others.

If you have been to any art festival, you may have noticed that aspen leaves are a popular subject for landscape photographers. Maroon Bells, Kenosha Pass and Crested Butte often fill the frames of many mantel pieces, but you don’t have to go far to find interesting scenes. Colo. 72, also known as Peak to Peak Highway, between Nederland and Allenspark is a popular destination close to Boulder and Longmont. Groves of aspen trees line the valleys and roads, creating veins of yellow in stark contrast to the dark green pine trees.

Those beautiful colors can inspire the shutterbug in all of us. As art is subjective, what makes a good photo can be difficult to describe. Don’t let that deter you from trying to make a memorable photo this fall. If you find yourself wanting to create your own frame-worthy masterpieces when you head to the mountains, here’s some help to get you started.