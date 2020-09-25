GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Moose in Boulder County foothills rubs its rack…

Latest News

Moose in Boulder County foothills rubs its rack on shiny sedan

It's rutting season, so be careful around moose and elk

By | knicholson@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A mischievous moose rubbed a sedan the wrong way in the foothills of Boulder County.

The encounter happened on a foothills trail and a passing driver named Chris Devlin recorded a video clip, according to Boulder County Open Space.

Officials remind park and open-space users that this time of year is rutting season for moose and elk and the big animals are “feeling quite ornery right now!”

Open space posted a few reminders about moose and wildlife:

  • Keep your distance, no selfies.
  • Moose are among Colorado’s most dangerous animals.
  • Moose are particularly agitated by dogs, pets should be on a leash.
  • Moose are extremely protective of their territory.

Devlin did the right thing staying in his vehicle and keeping a safe distance from the moose.

In the video clip, the moose pays particular attention to the rear driver’s side panel of the dark-colored car, dropping its head and rubbing its rack along the vehicle. Devlin honks his car horn a few times, chasing the Moose off into the woods before further damage is done.

Kieran Nicholson | Night Breaking News Reporter

Kieran Nicholson covers breaking news for The Denver Post. He started at the Post in 1986, at the old building on 15th and California streets. Nicholson has covered a variety of beats including suburbs, courts, crime and general assignment.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. A Celebration Of Beer

    It’s like you walked into a celebration of beer! That’s the impression you get at Twin Peaks Liquor when you...
  2. Marble Masonry By Landmark Monuments

    Landmark Monuments creates enduring and inspiring memorial markers, tombstones and stone signage for northern Colorado families and businesses. Their stone...
  3. Trusted Assisted Care Living

    AltaVita Assisted Living provides trusted assisted care living for seniors who require some daily assistance. The caregivers help residents in...
  4. The Latest Solar Technology

    Southard’s Solar Energy offers homeowners the latest solar technology for their homes. Solar has come a long way, and systems...
  5. Affordable Funeral Services

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary provides affordable funeral services that honor your departed loved one and commemorate their life. The directors...