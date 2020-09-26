Boulder man accused of assault with a skateboard headed to trial

A man accused of repeatedly hitting another man over the head with a skateboard is set for trial early next year.

Michael Camacho Jr., 33, is charged with first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Camacho pleaded not guilty to the charge Sept. 18 and is set for a five-day trial starting Jan. 25, according to court records.

Camacho, who remains in custody on $10,000 bond, is also set for a motions hearing Nov. 23.

According to an affidavit, a man and a woman were in front of King Soopers, 1650 30th St., on May 17 when Camacho came up behind the man and hit him about six times in the head with a skateboard.

The woman said Camacho is her ex-boyfriend, and that he did not say anything prior to the attack.

The man reportedly told the woman he was fine before going into the store, but then later was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital with a laceration, skull fracture and brain bleed.

Police found surveillance video that shows a person swinging a skateboard at the victim’s head during an altercation before riding off on the skateboard.

The victim can be seen on the ground for about 30 seconds without moving.

According to the affidavit, Camacho has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, attempted forgery and attempted trespassing.