CU Boulder reports 64 new coronavirus cases

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The University of Colorado Boulder reported 64 new coronavirus cases Thursday, according to the school’s dashboard.

The 64 positive tests were out of 913 screenings and 207 diagnostic tests. It is the first day this week CU Boulder saw an increase in single-day positive case numbers this week after numbers had been declining. CU Boulder reported 94 cases on Monday, 53 on Tuesday and 21 on Wednesday.

CU Boulder has reported 997 total positive tests through university testing this semester. Only those who get a test at the school are included in those numbers, and only on-campus students are required to take screening tests.

The school reports that there are currently 270 isolation spaces in use, which is 43% of the available space.

CU Boulder this week went to remote learning for at least two weeks as the state declared the Boulder campus an outbreak site. Boulder County on Thursday also issued an order banning gatherings in Boulder for people between the ages of 18 and 22, and also issued stay-at-home orders for three dozen University Hill addresses.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
