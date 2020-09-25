Highs in the 80s before a drop in temperatures on Sunday in Boulder

Boulder should see sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s for part of the weekend before a drop in temperatures on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 58.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 51.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 37, with a 20% chance of showers.
