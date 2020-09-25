Highs in the 80s before a drop in temperatures on Sunday in Boulder

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder should see sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s for part of the weekend before a drop in temperatures on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 58.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 51.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 37, with a 20% chance of showers.

