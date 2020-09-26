Longmont city government phone service might be restored Friday night

Longmont city government’s telephones, which went out of service Thursday and continued to give callers busy signals on Friday, might be back up by the time city offices reopen for business Monday.

Longmont city government experienced problems with the telephone system Thursday after a fiber line was cut. The city’s 911 emergency phone lines were not affected, staff said.

Assistant City Manager Sandi Seader said Allstream, the company that provides the city’s voice telephone service, notified Longmont in a message at about 3:30 p.m. Friday that there was still “a 5-to-6 hour window of repair on the phone lines.”

Seader had originally said on Thursday afternoon that she’d been under the impression that Allstream was a division of CenturyLink.

But she corrected that Friday when a media representative from CenturyLink, now known as Lumen Technologies, told Seader and the Times-Call in an email that “CenturyLink does not provide voice service for these numbers. If it is an Allstream account, the service is provided by them.”

Seader said city officials did not know where that cut fiber line was but that It shut off both incoming and outbound calls, except for 911, which wasn’t affected.

While the phones were out of service, people got busy signals when they tried to call in on Thursday and Friday but could reach city offices and staff by emails.

Calling any of the city offices’ main offices still were resulting in busy signals as of 5 p.m. Friday.

A list of city email addresses is at tinyurl.com/y4tkamkv.