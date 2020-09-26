GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont city government phone service might be…

News

Longmont city government phone service might be restored Friday night

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont city government’s telephones, which went out of service Thursday and continued to give callers busy signals on Friday, might be back up by the time city offices reopen for business Monday.

Longmont city government experienced problems with the telephone system Thursday after a fiber line was cut. The city’s 911 emergency phone lines were not affected, staff said.

Assistant City Manager Sandi Seader said Allstream, the company that provides the city’s voice telephone service, notified Longmont in a message at about 3:30 p.m. Friday that there was still “a 5-to-6 hour window of repair on the phone lines.”

Seader had originally said on Thursday afternoon that she’d been under the impression that Allstream was a division of CenturyLink.

But she corrected that Friday when a media representative from CenturyLink, now known as Lumen Technologies, told Seader and the Times-Call in an email that “CenturyLink does not provide voice service for these numbers. If it is an Allstream account, the service is provided by them.”

Seader said city officials did not know where that cut fiber line was but that It shut off both incoming and outbound calls, except for 911, which wasn’t affected.

While the phones were out of service, people got busy signals when they tried to call in on Thursday and Friday but could reach city offices and staff by emails.

Calling any of the city offices’ main offices still were resulting in busy signals as of 5 p.m. Friday.

A list of city email addresses is at tinyurl.com/y4tkamkv.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. A Celebration Of Beer

    It’s like you walked into a celebration of beer! That’s the impression you get at Twin Peaks Liquor when you...
  2. Marble Masonry By Landmark Monuments

    Landmark Monuments creates enduring and inspiring memorial markers, tombstones and stone signage for northern Colorado families and businesses. Their stone...
  3. Trusted Assisted Care Living

    AltaVita Assisted Living provides trusted assisted care living for seniors who require some daily assistance. The caregivers help residents in...
  4. The Latest Solar Technology

    Southard’s Solar Energy offers homeowners the latest solar technology for their homes. Solar has come a long way, and systems...
  5. Affordable Funeral Services

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary provides affordable funeral services that honor your departed loved one and commemorate their life. The directors...