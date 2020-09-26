Longmont police: Two killed in collision on Ken Pratt Boulevard

Two people were killed Friday night in a car crash on Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont police say.

Officials said they think at least four or five cars were involved in the collision, which was reported about 7:30 p.m.

Eastbound Colo. 119 is closed from East County Line Road to Zlaten Drive, Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said, and the closure is expected for at least four hours.

Satur said information is not available on the cause of the crash. About 8 p.m., the traffic unit was headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.