Man arrested in Boulder after breaking car window, threatening driver

A man was arrested Friday morning after police said he broke into a car window and attempted to stab the driver.

Kevin Ray, 39, was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing, attempted first-degree assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstruction of a peace officer, violation of bail bond conditions and violation of a protection order.

Police were dispatched shortly after 5 a.m. Friday for a menacing in progress in the 4700 block of Pearl East Circle. The victim said a man, later identified as Ray, broke his car window and pulled a knife on him, and then ran into the bushes.

The victim said he arrived at his job about 5:10 a.m. When he was about to exit his vehicle, a man broke the driver side window with the back end of a black knife. The victim told police the man then reached into the vehicle with the knife “and started to thrust with stabbing motions at him,” the arrest affidavit states, and the victim said he was “in fear for his life and thought he was going to die.”

While the man was thrusting the knife, the affidavit states he said, “Do you have a problem?” and “I am going to kill you.”

The victim was not injured during the incident and was able to back his vehicle away from the man. In the process, the man followed the vehicle and threw a large tree branch at the front of the victim’s car, the affidavit states. The victim called police and the man ran into the bushes.

Police arrived and saw a weapon in the man’s hand. He did not stop when police asked, and began to run, the affidavit states. Police used OC spray, or pepper spray, which was ineffective, and then fired bean bags, which were also ineffective.

The man later stopped and laid on the ground, and was then taken into custody.

The victim told police he had heart surgery a few months ago and was on blood thinners and was fearful of getting cut and bleeding to death, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Ray had a mandatory protection order, which prohibited him from possessing or purchasing a firearm or weapon.

In Boulder County, Ray has pleaded guilty to theft, third-degree assault, reckless driving, motor vehicle theft, criminal possession of an identification document, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation. He is next scheduled to appear in court Monday for a hearing.