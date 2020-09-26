Railroad crossing repairs to close stretch of Colo. 66 north of Longmont Tuesday, Wednesday

BNSF Railway crews will work on repairs to a highway crossing on Colo. 66 north of Longmont, requiring the highway to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, the city announced Friday.

City spokesman Rigo Leal said in an email the railroad company has informed the city it will begin the repairs on the tracks on Colo. 66 east of the Walmart store at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Leal said the repairs are expected to take two full days, during which time Colo. 66 traffic between Main and Pace streets will be detoured through Longmont.

Westbound Colo. 66 traffic will have to turn south on Pace Street, then go to 17th Avenue and back west from there to Main Street, where it can proceed north to Colo. 66.

Eastbound highway traffic will have to turn south on Main Street, travel to 17th Avenue, drive east to Pace Street and then travel back north to Colo. 66.

Leal wrote, “BNSF has experienced issues at the SH 66 rail crossing for the past several weeks. The ties supporting the tracks have rotted out and need to be replaced. This has led to multiple temporary emergency repairs in the last month.”

Next week’s work is expected to be a more permanent repair, with BNSF replacing the ties, Leal said.

BNSF crews made emergency temporary repairs at the crossing on three occasions earlier this month.

The crossing is about 1,280 feet east of Erfert Street, east of the Colo. 66 entrance to the Walmart Supercenter in north Longmont.

