Rockies eliminated from playoff contention with 4-0 loss at Diamondbacks

The Rockies were eliminated from playoff contention Friday after a 4-0 loss in the first game of a doubleheader at Chase Field in Arizona.

Arizona starting pitcher Zac Gallen stymied Colorado with 10 strikeouts and Rockies frustration boiled over in the fourth inning when designated hitter Matt Kemp got ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Jim Reynolds. Colorado will aim to regain its composure in the second seven-inning game of Friday’s doubleheader in the desert.

Arizona broke Game 1 open with two outs in the third when Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela gave up a first-pitch solo homer to Christian Walker. Senzatela’s mistake snowballed. He walked Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun on six pitches before infielder Eduardo Escobar blasted a two-run triple to give Arizona a commanding 3-0 lead.

Senzatela later loaded the bases in the fifth inning and the Rockies trailed 4-0 after a David Peralta single. Colorado reliever Carlos Estevez entered from the bullpen and retired the side with no further Arizona damage. Yency Almonte also escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth.

The Rockies’ stagnant offense proved unable to respond despite its leadoff hitters reaching base in three of the first four innings. Colorado (25-32) stranded eight on base and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, continuing a season-long trend.

